Anti-Pak protests in Jammu over DSP's killing

/R Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Anti-Pakistan protests took place in different parts of Jammu as people thronged the house of a deputy superintendent of police who was killed in an encounter. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, top officers and politicians laid wreaths at the moral remains of the DSP Aman Thakur on Monday. The police officer, an Army jawan and three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in the encounter in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, officials said. Carrying the Tricolour and raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram', the protesters paraded in the streets of Jammu till late Sunday night. It continued on Monday morning. There were protests in Udhampur and Kathua too. They protesters raised anti-Pakistan slogans and demanded "decisive action" against the neighbouring country, terrorists and Kashmiri separatists. "We want revenge for the killings of CRPF jawans, two majors and now this DSP, along with scores of those security personnel who have laid down their lives for the nation fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir," one of the relatives of Thakur said. Friends and colleagues of the police officer recalled his passion for duty, valour, simplicity and helping nature. One of Thakur's two brothers is in the state's Indian Reserve Police battalion, while another one is a lecturer in the state school education department. "Aman was youngest among us and hence was most loveable in the entire family," said his elder brother, Suresh Goria, with a chocked voice. PTI ABHMB