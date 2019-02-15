Anti-Pakistan protests rock Jammu

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Massive anti-Pakistan protests rocked Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital on Thursday, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 37 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Demonstrations and candle light marches were held at dozens of places. Braving the rains, people took to the streets in Jewel Chowk, Purani Mandi, Rehari, Janipur, Gandhinagar, Bakshi Nagar, Muthi, Talab Tilloo and Satwari and protested against the killings. Raising anti-Pakistan, anti-terrorist slogans, the protestors demanded action against Pakistan for "sponsoring terrorism in the Valley."Members of the Bagrang Dal, Shiv Sena and the Dogra Front were seen protesting in large numbers. J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, in an emergent decision suspended work in all the courts in Jammu, including the high Court and the tribunals, in protest of "the dastardly acts of frustrated terrorists" in Pulwama, Kashmir, a Bar spokesman said. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Jammu and Kashmir) strongly condemned the terror attack. Senior office bearers of VHP, including Leela Karan Sharma, held an emergency meeting here and paid tribute to the killed jawans. In solidarity with security forces, they announced a bandh in Jammu on Friday, a VHP spokesman said. The VHP has appealed to the central and state governments to allow the security forces to retaliate with a free hand. The Bajrang Dal said it will hold protest demonstrations all across the state on Friday. Former Minister and President of Dogra Sadar Sabha, Gulchain Singh Charak, expressed shock and grief over the gruesome killings and asked the central government to take strong action against the terrorists. Kashmiri Pandit organisations, including Panun Kashmir, All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC), All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) and All Parties Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) condemned the cowardly attack. PTI AB INDIND