Anti-plastic message: Mother Dairy commissions plastic 'Ravana'; dismantles and sends for recycling

/R New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) In a bid to raise the issue of single-use plastic, milk chain Mother Day commissioned a 25-feet effigy of Ravana using waste plastic collected from households in Delhi and neighbouring cities, which was later dismantled and sent for recycling, officials said on Wednesday. On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Dairy undertook an awareness drive urging its consumers to reduce use of plastic. "And, to drive home the point, the company commissioned a 25-feet effigy of Ravana using waste plastic collected from households in Delhi-NCR," the company said in a statement. On the occasion, Mother Dairy also organised an awareness march at Buddha Jayanti Park here, during which people took a pledge to reduce plastic usage. "The Ravana effigy was not burned but dismantled and sent for recycling by IPCA, a producer responsibility organisation certified by the Central Pollution Control Board. The collection drive was carried in areas across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, with consumers depositing plastic waste at select milk booths in these regions," the milk chain said in the statement.The drive was supported by leading NGOs for door-to-door plastic collection, it said. Elaborating on the initiative, Sangram Chaudhary, Managing Director, Mother Dairy, said, "As a responsible organisation, we feel it is our collective responsibility to create an awareness against reducing the use of plastic in our daily lives." "It is with this united effort that we successfully achieved our target of collecting plastic from around 4,000 households in the region before time and we added additional households in the last two days, collectively reaching out to over 5,000 households in the region," he said. Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). It was established under the initiative of 'Operation Flood', the world's largest dairy development programme launched to make India a milk sufficient nation. PTI KND AQS