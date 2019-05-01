Anti-pollution mask market in India to reach $16.86 mn by 2023: Assocham

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The market for anti-pollution masks in India is likely to increase to USD 16.86 million (about Rs 118 crore) by 2023 due to deteriorating air quality and rapid urbanisation, a report by industry body Assocham said Wednesday. "India anti-pollution masks market may generate revenue of USD 16.86 million by end of 2023 from USD 6.16 million (about Rs 43 crore) in 2017," it said. The presence of high concentration of pollutants in the air leads to high pollution levels in northern parts of India due to which demand for anti-pollution masks is increasing in north India, it said. Besides, increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare and rising awareness are anticipated to fuel demand for pollution masks in India in the coming years. Masks are filters that prevent fine particles from entering the nasal passage and then the lungs. The finer the particles that a mask filters, the more dense is the texture of the mask, it said. PTI RR RVKRVK