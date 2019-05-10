Anti-Sikh remarks: Pitroda accuses BJP of distorting truth

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) As his "so what" remarks on anti-Sikh riots kicked up a storm, senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Friday accused the BJP of "distorting the truth" and said things of the past are not relevant in this election. "I have noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from my interview to distort facts, divide us and hide their failures. Sad that they have nothing positive to offer."I acknowledged the pain of my Sikh brothers and sisters during difficult times in 1984 and deeply feel for the atrocities that happened."But these are things from past that are not really relevant to this election which is all about what did Modi government do for the last five years. Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will never target a group of people based on creed," he said. Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and Overseas Congress' head had Thursday reportedly said, "So what, it happened" about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.He said the BJP is talking about these issues and attacking Congress leaders with "lies" because they cannot talk about their performance and have no vision to take India forward to inclusively growth and prosperity for all with focus on jobs, kids and more jobs."Truth is being distorted, lies are being amplified through social media and targeted. People are systematically being intimidated. However, truth will always prevail and lies will be exposed. It is just a matter of time. Have patience," he said. "For all those who would be voting on May 12th and 19th I want to remind that the phones and computers you use is because PM Rajiv Gandhi in mid 1980s provided political will, policies, leadership, wisdom and needed funding to build foundation & platform to connect india."Rajiv Gandhi took many bold initiatives to plant seeds for technology missions on water, literacy, immunization, cooking oil, milk production,and telecom. Today we have eradicated polio and we are the largest producer of milk. He introduced Panchayati Raj and many novel schemes," he said. Pitroda also said that Rajiv Gandhi believed in promoting and investing in Science and Technology and he regularly spent quality time with scientific advisory council to the PM and scientists. He initiated Indias super computer work at C-DAC and established TIFAC, he said. In reply to a tweet, he said, "You accused Nehru, people realized the truth ...You accused Indira...People realized the truth...Now accusing Rajiv as none is left and people already know truth that 'Feku' cannot be true." PTI SKC SKC DVDV