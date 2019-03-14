Anti-tank guided missile test-fired successfully

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully test fired indigenously developed, low weight, Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile for the second time on Thursday in the ranges of Rajasthan desert, a statement said. The missile is incorporated with advanced features including state-of-the-art Imaging Infrared Radar (IIR) Seeker with integrated avionics, it said. The first test was conducted on Wednesday. "In both the missions, the missiles hit the designated targets precisely at different ranges. All the mission objectives have been met," the statement said. PR INDIND