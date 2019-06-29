scorecardresearch
Anti-tank mine detected along IB in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Jun 29 (PTI) An anti-tank mine was detected near the International Border in Ramgarh sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said Saturday. The anti-tank mine was noticed by some villagers alongside the bank of Basantar river in the Sapwal area Friday, a police official said. He said bomb disposal squad of the Army is on the spot and efforts are on to neutralise the explosive. Earlier, the BSF and police cordoned off the area soon after getting information about the anti-tank mine, the official said. He said further details are awaited. PTI TAS AQSAQS

