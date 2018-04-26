Antigua and Barbuda seeks Indian cooperation in healthcare, public finance

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Antigua and Barbuda has sought cooperation from India in areas such as healthcare and public finance with a view to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said that he called upon Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne and discussed various issues related to increasing economic cooperation.

"He has shown his interest for medical tourism and wellness centre," the minister said in a series of tweets.

Chaudhary is heading an Indian delegation to this country.

The minister also held bilateral meetings with the minister for foreign affairs, international trade and immigration and discussed various issues for enhancing trade and business.

"Discussed wide spectrum of issues about mutual trade and investment opportunities for both the countries," he added. PTI RR SBT