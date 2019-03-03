Antique guns stolen from Raj Bhawan Mount Abu

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) Seven antique guns were stolen from Raj Bhawan Mount Abu in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said Sunday. The antique guns used for display were stolen from Raj Bhawan Mount Abu on Saturday night, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sirohi, Kalyanmal Meena said. A case against unidentified persons has been lodged and investigation is underway, Meena added. Raj Bhawan Mount Abu is the summer resort of the Rajasthan Governor. PTI SDA CK