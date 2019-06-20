Antonietta Rozzi, Japan Yoga Niketan among recipients of 2019 PM's Award for promotion of Yoga

/R New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Antonietta Rozzi of Italy, Japan Yoga Niketan, Swami Rajarshi Muni of Life Mission, Gujarat, and Bihar School of Yoga, Munger, are the recipients of the 2019 Prime Minister's Award for outstanding contribution for promotion and development of Yoga. The selection was done among 79 nominations received under different categories, the AYUSH ministry said Thursday. Nomination for the awards was invited through an open advertisement, it added. On the occasion of the 2nd International Day of Yoga celebrations at Chandigarh on June 21, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the institution of awards for the promotion and development of Yoga. The Ministry of AYUSH then developed the guidelines for the awards. Two committees were constituted -- Screening Committee (for preliminary evaluation) and Evaluation Committee (jury), so that a transparent process is followed in finalising the awards, according to the ministry. The screening committee chaired by the secretary (AYUSH) drew up a shortlist from the 79 applications as well as the committee's own inputs, a statement issued by the ministry said. The jury chaired by the cabinet secretary, with the additional principal secretary to the Prime Minister, secretary (East, MEA), Secretary (AYUSH), Dr Hansa Yogendra, and Dr Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari as members, examined the recommendations of the screening committee, and also made its own analysis of the contributions made by the institutions and individuals shortlisted, it said. "After considering all relevant facts and other inputs, the jury recommended that the award for the current year be given to Swami Rajarshi Muni of Life Mission, Gujarat (in the category Individual - National), Antonietta Rozzi of Italy (in the category Individual - International), Bihar School of Yoga, Munger, (in the category Organisation - National) and Japan Yoga Niketan, Japan, (in the category Organisation - International)," the statement said. Antonietta Rozzi is a practicing Yoga teacher from Lerici, Italy. She has more than 42 years of experience in the field of Yoga. Japan Yoga Niketan was established in 1980 and has been a torch-bearer of Yoga in Japan. It functions in association with Yoga Niketan, Rishikesh, and S-VYASA Yoga University, Bengaluru, as per the statement. Swami Rajashri Muni is a practicing yogi from Limbdi, Gujarat. He was administered yoga deeksha by Swami Kripalvananda in 1971. Muni founded the Lakulish International Fellowship's Enlightenment Mission (Life Mission) in 1993, and the mission has carried out substantial work for promotion of Yoga as well as in humanitarian service, it said. Bihar School of Yoga, Munger, was founded in 1964 by Sri Swami Satyananda Saraswati. The school is known for Yoga techniques developed through a synthesis of many approaches based on traditional vedantic, tantric and yogic teachings in conjunction with contemporary physical and mental health sciences, the statement said The winners will be felicitated with of a trophy, certificate and a cash award each, valuing Rs 25 lakh. PTI PLB AQS