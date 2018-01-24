Antrix, TeamIndus terminate launch services agreement

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation, today officially announced mutual termination of a launch services agreement signed between it and TeamIndus for the city-based startups ambitious moon mission. TeamIndus was the only Indian team competing for theUSD 30 million, Google Lunar XPRIZE that required privatelyfunded teams to land their spacecraft on the surface of themoon, travel 500 metres and broadcast high definition video,images and data back to Earth. "Antrix and Teamlndus are mutually terminating thelaunch services agreement signed in 2016," a release by Antrix Chairman cum Managing Director Rakesh Sasibhushan said. The release, however, did not mention the reason for the termination of the agreement under which ISRO was to have launched TeamIndus spacecraft on its moon mission. Stating that Antrix remains committed to encouragingand promoting private enterprise in space, it said, "Teamlndus will continue with its goal of building a world class private aerospace company." "Teamlndus also thanks Antrix for its assistance and looks forward to collaborating with Antrix in the future to take India higher and further into space. Antrix takes this opportunity to wish Teamlndus all success in its future endeavours," it added. TeamIndus has planned to launch its 600 kg spacecraft on board ISROs workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, into an orbit 800 km above the surface of the Earth on its moon mission early this year. The spacecraft was expected to take 4 kg Japanese Hakutos rover on it to the moon along with its ownindigenously designed and developed robotic rover. An international panel of judges from the Google LunarXPRIZE after reviewing the moonmission plan of TeamIndus in October during a visti here had said the team has made"substantial progress" and was in the "right direction". The deadline for the completion of mission fixed bythe Google Lunar XPRIZE is March 31 this year. Ratan Tata, Nandan Nilekani (Infosys), Sachin Bansal andBinny Bansal (Flipkart) and Venu Srinivasan (TVS Group) and K Kasturirangan (former ISRO chief), among others, are supporting TeamIndus as its advisers. Other than TeamIndus, the other four finalist teams who have a verified launch contracts are SpaceIL (Israel), Moon Express (USA), Synergy Moon (International) and HAKUTO (Japan). PTI KSU RA VS