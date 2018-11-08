AntWorks is Trusted to Enhance Citrix Networking and Virtualization Solutions

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SINGAPORE and SANTA CLARA, California, November 7, 2018/PRNewswire/ --AntWorks today announced that its ANTstein QueenBOT, a robotic process automation (RPA) platform which provides tools for automating business processes that are repetitive, mundane and involving rules-based decisions, has been verified as Citrix Ready. The Citrix Ready program helps customers identify third-party solutions that are recommended to enhance virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. ANTstein QueenBOT completed a rigorous verification process to ensure compatibility with Citrix Virtual Apps providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766766/AntWorks_Logo.jpg ) (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780342/Citrix_Ready_Logo.jpg )The Citrix Ready program makes it easy for customers to identify complementary products and solutions that can enhance Citrix environments. Customers can be confident that ANTstein QueenBOT has successfully passed a series of tests established by Citrix, and can be trusted to work effectively with Citrix Virtual Apps in order to provide seamless automation involving Citrix environments.QueenBOT provides the RPA features in a simplistic way that a business user will be able to create Bots. The time taken for creating the automation using QueenBOT is only fraction of other tools in the market. QueenBOT provides intuitive remote recorder tool to record the user actions in Citrix environment using multiple options to provide the versatility of automation."As a member of the Citrix Ready program, we are able to offer customers intelligent solutions that combine our ANTstein QueenBOT with Citrix Virtual Apps," said Asheesh Mehra, CEO. "The offering clearly demonstrates our plans to work closely with trusted partners, through the Citrix Ready partner ecosystem, in order to provide the highest quality experience for our customers."Source: AntWorks PWRPWR