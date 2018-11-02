Anu Aga to be chief guest at IIT Delhi convocation

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has invited billionaire businesswoman and social worker Anu Aga as the chief guest at its annual convocation on Saturday. According to IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao, the premier institute wanted to showcase women power and honour women and hence four of the eight guests of honour are also going to be women. During the 49th annual convocation of IIT Delhi, a total of 2,064 students will be awarded degrees, including 378 PhDs. While 1,635 of the students getting degrees are males, 429 female students will be getting their degrees. This year, President's Gold Medal will be awarded to Rajesh Kumar (B.Tech, Mechanical Engineering), Director's Gold Medal to Sanjana Garg (B.Tech, Chemical Engineering) and Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal to M.Tech student Parikshit Pareek. Perfect 10 Gold Medal will be awarded to four students and the institute's silver medal to 14 students. The President's Gold Medal is awarded to a student, being topper amongst all graduating students for highest academic achievement/CGPA, while the Director's Gold Medal is awarded to a student for his achievements in academics as well as extra curricular activities. Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal is awarded to a student who is adjudged the best among all M.Tech graduating students for general proficiency, including character and conduct, excellence in academic performance, extra curricular activities and social service. Perfect 10 Gold Medal is awarded to those students who secure CGPA of 10 out of 10. PTI GJS SMN