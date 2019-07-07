Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu to collaborate again

Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) One of 2018's most successful director-actor duo, Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu, are set to reunite for a big screen project after "Mulk". Taapsee, 31, shared the news with her followers on Twitter on Sunday. "Cheers to the new beginning with some good food. This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I've been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the 'Man of The Moment' @anubhavsinha," she tweeted. The actor hinted at the release date of the movie writing, "8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for."To which Anubhav replied, "But Friday 6 March ko hai... (But Friday is on March 6)."While the director is currently enjoying the critical-acclaim and a good box office performance for "Article 15", Taapsee is fresh from the success of her thriller "Game Over". PTI SHD RDS SHDSHD