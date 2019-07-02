Anuj Puri Launches B2C Residential Brokerage TRESPECT

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Tech-enabled 'open market' consultancy to open shop across all major cities MUMBAI, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching the highly-successful ANAROCK real estate services group in 2017, industry stalwart Anuj Puri today announced the launch of TRESPECT, a pan India 'open market' B2C residential real estate broking firm. It will be headed by real estate and consumer marketing veteran Sunil Mishra, who has 24 years' experience in business building within the real estate, telecom, BFSI and online start-up domains. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941949/TRESPECT_India_Private_Limited_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941948/Sunil_Mishra_CEO_TRESPECT.jpg Prior to this appointment, Sunil Mishra was COO of IL&FS Township & Urban Assets Ltd., Chief Business Officer at online property brokerage PropTiger.com, and CEO at Karvy Private Wealth. He also held leadership positions at KPMG Consulting, WorldTel UK and Bharti Airtel. With a strong sales and marketing background, he is also specialized in private equity management and business analysis. As an independent standalone property brokerage, TRESPECT will operate in key residential markets across top 7 Indian metros of Mumbai, NCR, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. The Firm will ramp up its operations in phases to initially cover Mumbai, Pune, NCR and Bangalore and thereafter Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata with a team strength of 450 in phase 2. Talking about the launch, Sunil Mishra, Chief Executive Officer - TRESPECT, said: "With India on track to become a USD 5 Tn economy and the Indian broking business currently estimated to be worth nearly USD 1.8 bn, there remains a vast untapped potential in the new housing purchase business. TRESPECT will address this demand with a highly tech-driven approach to match individual homebuyers' needs with the best options available in any location, within any budget range. TRESPECT will deliver comprehensive, seamless, end-to-end services to its customers - from research to shortlisting and from financial advisory to actual transaction and after-sales support." TRESPECT has also on-boarded Amit Sinha as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this, Sinha was Business Head at PropTiger.com and has had extensive professional exposure in the BFSI sector. Talking about the Firm, Sinha said: "TRESPECT focuses exclusively on assisting end-users and investors at every step of their journey of owning right-priced, right-located properties - from beginning of search to 'last mile connectivity'. To this end, TRESPECT will leverage the latest innovative technology for the real estate business, as well as a comprehensive team of highly experienced relationship managers specifically trained to use this technology." Reflecting on the current state of the real estate brokerage market, Sunil Mishra says that while RERA is doing a lot to clean up the chaos that previously defined the Indian residential real estate market, we still have an incomplete picture. "RERA has brought real estate brokers under its ambit - but there is no minimum qualification, experience or certification for agents," he says. "There is a massive opportunity for large organized broking firms like TRESPECT to address this gap. Buyers need trust and industry players need respect. TRESPECT brings both of these to the B2C real estate brokerage table." With its team of experienced and qualified relationship managers, TRESPECT eliminates buyer uncertainty in the post-RERA era by offering its customers the benefit of qualified and seasoned professionals, backed by state-of-the-art technology deployed across a country-wide office network. About TRESPECT India Private Limited TRESPECT India Private Limited is a pan India residential real estate broking firm that focuses on open market residential business by adopting the latest technologies to meet the requirements of end users and investors. The firm is built around the key attributes of trust, respect, credibility and professionalism.TRESPECT is an independent firm operating in key residential markets across top 7 metros - Mumbai, NCR, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. It offers comprehensive end-to-end services to its customers which will include thorough research and financial advisory backed by a proprietary tech-driven platform to ensure seamless transactions.TRESPECT has a team of experienced and certified real estate professionals who understand the ever-changing consumer needs and market trends. The Firm aims to build long-term relationships with its valued customers and become the most-preferred open market residential business service provider in India. PWRPWR