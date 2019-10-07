Anumula Gitesh Sarma appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Senior diplomat Anumula Gitesh Sarma has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs said Monday.Sarma, a 1986 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is expected to take up the assignment shortly.He will replace A M Gondane as India's envoy in Australia.Sarma was serving as Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs. PTI ASK DPB