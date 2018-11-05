Anupam Kher gets 'Distinguished Fellow' award by US think-tank

By Seema Hakhu Kachru Houston, Nov 5 (PTI) Veteran actor Anupam Kher was honoured as a 'Distinguished Fellow' by IndiaGlobal - a leading think-tank that works on issues concerning non-resident Indians.The actor was given a fellowship on November 3, 2018 at the 3rd IndiaGlobal Summit. The event was held at the prestigious MIT Sloan School of Management in Boston, and was facilitated by MIT Sloan India Business Club."This honour gives me a further sense of responsibility towards my country. A lower middle class Kashmiri boy from Shimla has come a long way. Jai Ho," Kher said while accepting the award. Kher was briefly in India for last 6 days shoot of his forthcoming movie, "Accidental Prime Minister", in which he portrays former prime minister, Manmohan Singh. The actor recently resigned from the post of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), citing his international assignments as the reason. Kher plays the role of a doctor in American TV show "New Amsterdam". PTI SHK BKBKBK