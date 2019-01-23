Anupam Kher meets 'mutual admirer' Jimmy Fallon

New York, Jan 23 (PTI) Anupam Kher on Wednesday met Jimmy Fallon and the veteran actor said it was a pleasure getting together with the TV host.Kher, who is currently in the city shooting for medical drama "New Amsterdam", posted a selfie with the late-night talk show presenter on Twitter.The veteran actor also said the duo shared mutual admiration for each other's work."When you meet someone whose work you admire says he is a fan of your work, it is a wonderful and a humbling feeling. "Thank you dear @jimmyfallon for your warmth, appreciation and generosity. It was a pleasure meeting and chatting with you," he wrote.Kher was last seen in Bollywood film "The Accidental Prime Minister". PTI RDSRDS