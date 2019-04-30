Anurag Basu's next to release in January 2020

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Filmmaker Anurag Basu's next directorial venture, an action comedy anthology, will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.The film was earlier supposed to release on September 6 this year. The currently-untitled movie centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar. PTI SHD RDSRDS