Anushka has not signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next: spokesperson

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Anushka Sharma's spokesperson has refuted the reports claiming that the actor has been signed on to star opposite Salman Khan in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project. Anushka's spokesperson said the actor would love to collaborate with the director in future."Anushka Sharma would love to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but as of now, there is no truth to the speculations claiming Anushka has been signed for his next. "We request you to kindly refrain from reporting on the same," the spokesperson said in a statement. The 30-year-old actor is currently looking forward to the release of her film "Zero", which also features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, will hit the theatres on December 21.