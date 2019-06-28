Anxious parents, students attend first day of DU admission

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Proud parents, anxious students and long queues marked the first day of admission to Delhi University Friday. The university announced its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses late Thursday night, with Hindu College pegging the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours -- a marginal increase over last year. Braving the heat, DU aspirants and their parents stood in serpentine queues, hoping to grab the 63,000 seats on offer at the varsity. There were some students who had to leave disappointed as they arrived late due to a delay in their trains. The parents lamented that they would have to stay for one more day to ensure that their children get the course and college of their choice. "Miranda House is a very reputed college. We came to Delhi on Thursday and had been checking the DU website regularly for the first cut-off list. There were over a lakh applications for BA (Honours) Political Science this year. I am proud of my daughter that she managed to get admission in the college of her choice," Sanjeev Sood, who came from Ambala for the admission of his daughter, said. He, however, complained of the admission procedure taking too long to complete. There were also students who failed to land the course and college of their choice, and had to opt for another option. "I wanted to go for BA (Honours) Political Science, but I could not meet the merit requirement for the course. So now I have taken admission to BA programme and opted for the combination of Political Science and English which has the cut-off of 94 per cent," Bharat, a native of Panipat, said.Another DU aspirant, Saman Hussain, said he was shocked to learn that Hindu College had released a cut-off of 99 per cent for BA (Honours) Political Science. "I was expecting to get into a good college to study Sociology. However, I could not get a good college in the first cut-off, but I am hoping for the best. This year, the cut-offs have increased marginally because of a high number of students scoring above 90 per cent," he said.Aashna, mother of a DU aspirant, said 95 per cent has become 85 per cent as even after scoring high marks, a student is not being able to get into the college of his or her liking. "However, I am quite satisfied with the admission procedure as even seniors are very cooperative," she said. PTI CORR SLB SRY