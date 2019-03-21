Anya Taylor-Joy to headline Netflix series 'The Queen's Gambit'

Los Angeles, Mar 21 (PTI) Actor Anya Taylor Joy will be starring in Netflix's new series "The Queen's Gambit".The show, based on Walter Tevis's novel of the same name, hails from "Godless" creator Scott Frank, the streaming giant said in a statement.Set during the Cold War era, the story follows Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) from the age of eight to twenty-two, as she struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world.Frank will be serving as writer, director, and executive producer on the six-episode series.William Horberg and co-writer Allan Scott will also executive produce.Taylor-Joy also has films "Last Night in Soho" and "Emma". She will also star in Netflix's "Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance", where she's part of a star-studded voice cast. PTI RB MAHMAH