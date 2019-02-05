scorecardresearch
Anya Taylor-Joy to star in 'Last Night in Soho'

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (PTI) "Glass" actor Anya Taylor-Joy is set to play one of the leads in Edgar Wright's next film "Last Night in Soho". According to Variety, Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns have penned the script for the movie, a Focus and Working Title co-production.Exact plot details of the psychological horror-thriller are unknown other then the story is set in London's Soho district.Production is expected to start this summer in London. PTI SHDSHD

