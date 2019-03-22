'Anything is possible' before April 12 Brexit day: EU's Tusk

Brussels, Mar 22 (AFP) EU Council President Donald Tusk said Friday that until the new April 12 deadline, "anything is possible" on Brexit, including Britain cancelling its withdrawal."Until April 12, anything is possible -- a deal, a long extension, if the UK decided to rethink its strategy or revoking Article 50, which is a prerogative of the UK government," Tusk said at the end of a summit where EU leaders agreed to let Prime Minister Theresa May postpone Brexit. (AFP) AMSAMS