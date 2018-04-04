AP assembly passes bill granting statutory status to AP

Economic development board

Amaravati, Apr 4 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Assembly today passed a Bill granting statutory status to the AP Economic Development Board.

The government, however, deleted a controversial clause in the Bill that barred courts from entertaining any petition against Board officials or its consultants in relation to their functions.

However, another clause that says "no suit, prosecution or other legal proceeding shall lie against the Board or any member, in respect of anything which is done or intended to be done in good faith" has been retained.

The Bill, moved by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on behalf of the Chief Minister, was taken up for consideration in the Assembly today.

The government also withdrew a chapter in the bill that was intended to make the State Investment Promotion Board and the State Investment Promotion Committee statutory bodies.

A clause seeking to merge Sunrise Andhra Pradesh ? the brand being promoted to attract investments into the state ? with the AP EDB, has also been withdrawn.

The bill was passed in the absence of the main opposition YSR Congress which had announced boycotting assembly sessions in October last year if its 20 mlas and one MLC, who defected to the ruling Telugu Desam party, were not disqualified immediateldy.

The AP EDB, modelled on the lines of the Singapore EDB, was constituted on March 17, 2016 as a single-point of contact for investments in the state, with the Chief Minister being its chairman.

It was also intended for strategic investment planning and promotion, among others.

"EDB has been playing a significant role in attracting investments into the state," the Finance minister said. PTI DBV BN