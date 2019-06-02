AP: Boy drowns at Manginapudi beach

Machilipatnam (AP), Jun 2 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy allegedly drowned while bathing at the Manginapudi beach in Krishna district near here on Sunday, police said.Two women relatives of the deceased were rescued by the locals, they said. L Avinash, a resident of Vijayawada city, was studying in class 10 and had gone to the beach along with seven members of his family in the evening, said Machilipatnam (rural) sub-inspector M P S S Ranganath.The body was sent to district government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that the condition of the rescued women was stable. PTI CORR RHL