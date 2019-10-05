AP CM meets Modi, seeks pending funds

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed about the challenges being faced by the state while seeking pending funds from the Centre. Reddy is making efforts to build bridges with the Centre as the state is reeling under an acute financial crisis and mounting expenditure bill following the introduction of numerous new doles for different sections. Andhra Pradesh's debt burden is estimated to be Rs 2,58,928 crore by the end of the 2019 fiscal, as per the state government. "The Chief Minister's meeting with Modi lasted for an hour. He discussed the state related issues," an Andhra Pradesh government official said. During the meeting, sources said, the chief minister held discussion with the PM on the state's financial situation and other challenges including implementation of the Polavaram irrigation project, new capital city and bifurcation issues. Reddy is also believed to have invited Modi for the launch of farmer welfare scheme Rythu Bharosa under which the state government would give Rs 12,500 to each farmer annually. The scheme was the YSR Congress' poll promise. As per the state government data, revenue deficit in 2018-19 was estimated to be Rs 11,654.91 crore, down from Rs 16,151.68 crore in the previous year. The meeting comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation petitioned a special court not to exempt Jagan from personal appearance in connection with the probe in a disproportionate assets case against him. PTI LUX LUX RTRT