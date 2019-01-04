AP govt bags CBIP award for Polavaram project

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday bagged the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) award for speedy execution of Polavaram multipurpose project on the Godavari river. AP Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswar Rao received the award in the category of "Best Implementation of Water Resources Project" for better planning, implementation and monitoring at an event here. "So far, 64 per cent of the project work is completed. Our government has planned to complete the project by December 2019," the minister told reporters.So far, about Rs 15,380.97 crore has been spent on the project. Out of which, an amount of Rs 6,727.26 crore has been reimbursed by the central government and the remaining Rs Rs 3,517.84 crore is still awaited, he said. The Polavaram project is a lifeline of Andhra Pradesh and the state government is implementing it on a mission mode. PTI LUX LUX SMNSMN