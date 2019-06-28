AP govt serves notice for 'removal' of bungalow taken on lease by Chandrababu Naidu

(Eds: Adds details, TDP reax) Amaravati (AP), Jun 28 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government Friday served a notice for 'removal' of an illegal bungalow on the Krishna riverbed taken on lease by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority pasted the notice on the bungalow's wall as the owner, Lingamaneni Ramesh, was away.The notice comes close on the heels of the authorities beginning demolition of a conference hall -- 'Praja Vedika' -- built adjacent to the bungalow. The demolition started on Wednesday.The bungalow in which TDP chief Naidu was staying was built on a six-acre land on the Krishna riverbed "without any legal permission and in total violation of rules and regulations," the CRDA said in the notice.Besides the concrete structure, a swimming pool and helipad were also built within 100 meters of the river. Also, 10 temporary sheds were raised without any permission from the authority, it added."Hence, these structures should be removed completely within seven days in accordance with Section 115 (1) of the CRDA Act," the Zonal Assistant Director said in the "preliminary order-cum-show cause notice."Copies of the notice have been marked to the panchayat secretary of Undavalli, where the building is located, and the Guntur district panchayat officer."As per Section 115 (3) of the Act, you are required to show cause why action should not be taken against the violations. If no response is received or if the response is found unsatisfactory, the preliminary order shall be enforcedand you should abide by it," the zonal assistant director said in the notice.'Praja Vedika' was built at a cost of Rs 8.90 crore during Naidu's tenure as chief minister, essentially to conduct government conferences as there was no other such facility in the state's new capital city.After losing in the recent Assembly elections, Naidu sought to annex the building and wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy in this regard.Naidu, as the then chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, took the riverfront bungalow on lease in June 2015 and got it notified as the official residence of the chief minister.Notices had been issued against this structure, which was built in total violation of the Environment Protection Act and the River Conservation Act, among others in February 2015 also.But no action was taken after Naidu occupied the luxurious bungalow.On Monday, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy declared both the 'Praja Vedika' and Naidu's leased bungalow illegal and ordered immediate demolition of the government-owned meeting hall.The state High Court refused to stay the dismantling of the Praja Vedika, agreeing with the Advocate Generals contention that it was indeed an illegal structure. Jaganmohan Reddy announced that all illegal structures on the riverbed would also be removed.As the first step in that direction, the CRDA issued notice to Lingamaneni Ramesh while similar notices were being served to owners of at least 15 other structures along the riverbed.One of such structures belongs to former BJP MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju while some others belong to different religious organisations.Interestingly, the CRDA itself built a fitness centre, badminton court and open stadium' in survey numbers 101, 102, 56 and 99 under Venkatapalem village that have now been classified as unauthorized.Meanwhile, the TDP cried foul over the notice issued to Naidu's bungalow owner Ramesh."This is out and out an act of vendetta. The building was constructed when Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister (of undivided Andhra Pradesh). If it was illegal, why did not the Rajasekhara Reddy government take action," TDP politburo member and Leader of Opposition in the AP Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu posed in a statement."How could the son (Y S Jaganmohan Reddy) issue notices to structures permitted by the father (Rajasekhara Reddy)," Ramakrishnudu wondered.The TDP leader alleged that Jaganmohan Reddy's government has become a "destructive regime" and said all democratic forces should condemn this. PTI DBV SS NSDNSD