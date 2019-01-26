AP poised to spearhead India's efforts in leveraging technology for development: Guv

Amaravati (AP), Jan 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh is poised to spearhead the country's efforts in leveraging technology for development and governance and in enhancing happiness levels of people despite "hostile treatment" by the Centre and a "non-conducive" atmosphere, Governor E S L Narasimhan said Saturday. In his address after unfurling the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on the Republic Day, the governor said AP has emerged as the best economic performer by registering an average growth of 10.52 per cent against the all-India growth rate of 7.3 per cent. The net increase of state economy was Rs 3.4 lakh crore (73 per cent) within a span of four years though the Centre was unwilling to implement the statutory provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, including grant of Special Category Status and other assurances, the governor added. "Despite the hostile treatment and non-conducive environment, AP has not derailed from the path of large-scale development, by resolving to overcome the challenges arising from state re-organization and converting the crisis into an opportunity. "Despite the difficulties encountered in our journey after the 2014 bifurcation, the state government has strived hard and recorded remarkable improvement in its fiscal, economic and social conditions," Narasimhan said. On the occasion, he listed out the various welfare schemes being implemented by the government and also the development projects undertaken in the past five years. The recent decisions of the government, including increasing NTR Bharosa (social security) pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 a month, providing five per cent reservation to Kapus and the remaining five per cent to others under the quota for economically weaker sections, were a further reflection of its commitment to social and economic empowerment of people, the governor added. "It is a matter of great pride for the government that Andhra Pradesh received more than 660 awards from national and international agencies, the largest for any state, for its performance across various sectors. "These awards are a testament to the performance of the state government that delivered a transparent, responsive, inclusive, equitable, effective, efficient, accountable and participatory development and governance model," Narasimhan noted. The governor was presented a Guard of Honour on the occasion. He later inspected the ceremonial parade. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa, Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha, Director General of Police Ram Prawesh Thakur and others attended the event. PTI DBV ROH SMNSMN