APEDA's organic foods trade fair at Pragati Maidan from Oct 25

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) India's strength as major hub for organic food products will be showcased at a three-day trade fair 'Biofach India 2018' to be held in the national capital at Pragati Maidan from October 25, the government body APEDA said Tuesday.The trade fair is being jointly organised by the government's Agricultural Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and exhibition organiser NurnbergMesse India, an official statement said.More than 500 delegates from India and abroad will be participating in the fair. There will be an 'Organic Theme Pavilion' by APEDA to provide direct business opportunity to Indian producers with visiting international buyers.APEDA is inviting and sponsoring more than 50 buyers from important importing countries for direct market linkages of producers with international trade, the statement added.India produced around 1.70 million tonnes of certified organic products in 2017-18. Among different states, Madhya Pradesh is the largest producer of organic foods followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.The country exported 4.58 lakh tonnes of organic products in 2017-18 and export realisation was Rs 3,453.48 crore.Organic products are exported to USA, European Union, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Israel, South Korea, Vietnam, New Zealand and Japan. PTI LUX LUXBAL