Apeejay Shipping expands fleet

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Apeejay Shipping today said it has acquired a new Japanese Panamax vessel to take its fleet size to nine.

"The ship has been renamed ?APJ Kabir Anand. The expansion schedule of Apeejay Shipping has seen the company acquire 3 Gearless Panamax vessels since September last and increase its fleet capacity by 2,27,311 MT DWT. This takes the fleet size to nine with a DWT of 5,94, 558," the company said in a statement.

Chairman Karan Paul said the company is keeping its "focus on expansion and growth and is on the lookout to purchase right vessels at the right time".

Apeejay Shipping, an Apeejay Surrendra Group company, has a fleet of dry bulk carriers operating worldwide and on the Indian coastal trade.