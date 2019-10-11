Apex Professional University (APU) Proudly Launches State Level Seminar to Address Challenges Faced by The Teachers in Future Scenario

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GUWAHATI, India, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Professional University (APU), an organization drawn from the ancient principles of Vedic Science is proud to launch state level seminar on the core issues relating to the 'Challenges of Teacher Education In Future Scenario' on Oct 19, 2019. This event will be held in the picturesque locality of Pasighat in Arunanchal Pradesh, also known as the smart city of the North East. The event is going to be chaired by Dr. (Major) Ashok Kumar, Vice Chancellor, APU. This event is definitely going to set the eyeballs rolling among the seven sisters of north eastern part of India.The Hon'ble Founder and Chancellor of APU, Acharya Dhanwant Singh, a multi-talented personality will start the proceedings by lighting the lamp. According to Acharya Dhanwant Singh, "Our Institution is concentrating on the research relating to Indian Knowledge Systems, Architectural Systems, Indian sciences and the thinking patterns. We want to prepare the students for the next twenty years, so that they can become successful global entrepreneurs." Principal of District Institute of Education and Training, Pasighat, Shri Biren Dutta, will be the Chief Guest and grace the occasion of paramount importance. He has valuable experience about teaching students for many years so he would like to share his valuable experience as a teacher and scholar with a broader audience. The seminar sessions will be delivered by prominent delegates, having outstanding experience in the field of education like Shri Rajesh Kumar, Principal, KV Pasighat; Dr. Sony Dupat, Assistant Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat; Mr. Tony Janoh, Assistant Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat and Dr. G. Manjunath, Associate Professor, Director of Academics and Accreditation, Head, School of Education, APU, Pasighat. The seminar will be a milestone in fostering valuable relationships between the teachers and the students. One will able to overcome various hurdles of teaching and make it most sought after profession. It will also be an ideal platform to exchange valuable information for growth and development of the society.About Apex Professional University:Apex Professional University (APU) has been established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as a Statutory University under the public private partnership (PPP) scheme in accordance with the provisions contained in section 2(f) of University Grant Commission Act, 1956 and empowered to award degrees in terms of section 22 of UGC Act, 1956. APEX Professional University is also recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Council of Architecture (COA) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for various Degree and Diploma Programs. Apex Professional University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), ASSOCHAM and Quality Council of India. Forbes Magazine has recognized Apex Professional University (APU) as a 'Great Indian Institute' and has been acknowledged as 'Best Education Brand' by Economic Times. The University has initiated the process of its accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).Apex Professional University has established an Institute of Indian Knowledge (IIK) as a Centre of Excellence to research, standardize and validate ancient Indian Sciences. IIK conducts courses in Indian System of Architecture (Vastu Shastra), Indian Metaphysical System (Shad Darshana) and Indian System of Healing (Siddha, Ayurveda & Yoga) that equips the students to address the issues of the present world in a rationalized manner.For more details about APU, visit: http://www.apexuniversity.ac.inhttps://www.facebook.com/apexuniversity/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8DEslSNZ4AawA9JgLNTeRwLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694069/Apex_Professional_University_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009452/State_Level_Seminar.jpg PWRPWR