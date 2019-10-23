Apex Professional University Collaborated With Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council by Signing MoU

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GUWAHATI, India, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry integration of training curriculum plays a vital role in successful implementation of numerous skill development programs. Apex Professional University (APU) is taking remarkable stride by partnering with Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC). APU is actively involved in designing and promoting courses towards upgrading the Beauty & Wellness Sector, by offering quality training to the subject matter experts, trainers, faculties, including yoga trainers.APU signed MoU with Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC), recently, in order to augment the skill training programs. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between B&WSSC and APU recently. The signatories, Ms. Monica Bahl, CEO, B&WSSC and Mr. V S Moray, Registrar APU, will have joint collaboration and successful implementation of skill development enterprises in Beauty and Wellness segments.According to Mr. V S Moray, "The hallmark of this memorandum revolves around extending the know-how to each other in a systematic manner, keeping in mind the primary interest of students and society." Both the establishments will play a pivotal role in offering the training in the field of conducting research, developing syllabus, creating awesome study materials, creating the e-learning tools, student- trainer coordination, industry visits, On Job Training (OJT), training the trainers program and others. According to Ms. Monica Bahl, "The cynosure of the agreement deals with commanding topics focusing on the training and skill development in the Beauty and Wellness segments." B&WSSC will arm the Apex University with technical know-how in the beauty and wellness segment. It includes the creation of programs under various government schemes like the National Skill Development Corporation, Pradhanmantri Kaushal Kendra, Skill India and others. It will support student enrollment in Apex University on a large scale. Offering online and distance courses in beauty and wellness segments are also in the pipeline. As per information received from unconfirmed sources, the wellness industry will rise above the rest in the next ten years. Both institutions agreed to conduct joint events, programs, conferences, linking to Beauty and Wellness segment in the future. About Apex Professional UniversityApex Professional University (APU) has been established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as a Statutory University under the public private partnership (PPP) scheme in accordance with the provisions contained in section 2(f) of University Grant Commission Act, 1956 and empowered to award degrees in terms of section 22 of UGC Act, 1956. Apex Professional University is also recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Council of Architecture (COA) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for various Degree and Diploma Programs. Apex Professional University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), ASSOCHAM and Quality Council of India. Forbes Magazine has recognized Apex Professional University (APU) as a "Great Indian Institute" and has been acknowledged as "Best Education Brand" by Economic Times. The University has initiated the process of its accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Apex Professional University has established an Institute of Indian Knowledge (IIK) as a Centre of Excellence to research, standardize and validate ancient Indian Sciences. IIK conducts courses in Indian System of Architecture (Vastu Shastra), Indian Metaphysical System (Shad Darshana) and Indian System of Healing (Siddha, Ayurveda & Yoga) that equips the students to address the issues of the present world in a rationalized manner.For more details about APU, visit: http://www.apexuniversity.edu.inhttps://www.facebook.com/apexuniversity/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8DEslSNZ4AawA9JgLNTeRwPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015861/APU_Beauty_and_Wellness_MoU.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694069/Apex_Professional_University_Logo.jpg PWRPWR