Apex Professional University Recognized as the 'Best Education Brand of 2019' by the Economic Times

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GUWAHATI, India, May 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Acharya Dhanwant Singh, Founder and Chancellor, Apex Professional University received the award on behalf of Apex Professional University being recognized as one of the best Education Brands of 2019 Apex Professional University, one of the leading universities of North East India, was recognized in the prestigious ET Best Education Brands 2019, which honors brands with exemplary initiatives, practices and innovations across the Higher Education sector. The award ceremony was organized at Sahara Star Hotel, Mumbai.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694069/Apex_Professional_University_Logo.jpg )(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888824/ET_Best_Brand_APU.jpg )In its felicitation, The Economic Times acknowledged the leading educational institutions in all genres across the country that are transforming the educational landscape of India. Institutions were recognised for their contribution in creating an environment to foster the young minds to be ready for their dynamic future.Receiving the award, Acharya Dhanwant Singh, Founder and Chancellor, Apex Professional University, said, "We are honoured to be recognized by the Economic Times as one of the 'Best Education Brands of 2019'. Our team works with commitment and zeal to provide the best pedagogy for our students and getting this kind of recognition motivates us to continue further pushing our boundaries. Since inception, APU has established itself as a truly different Education Brand with a strong focus on the mission to discover, preserve and disseminate ancient Indian knowledge to educate the present and the future generation of global citizens.""In this trend setting journey of six years in achieving excellence in higher education, we would like to thank our teachers, students and Team APU for all the support and motivation they have provided to make us one of the Best Education Brands. This award puts an additional responsibility on all of us to continue to do the good work we have been doing with much more vigor so that we are able to realise our vision of making Apex Professional University a world-class university," said Dr. Kanwal Singh, Vice Chancellor, Apex Professional University.The Economic Times Best Education Brands 2019 conference has unveiled and launched the Best Education Brands 2019 Coffee Table Book as well as brought together leading educationists and academicians who are not just keeping pace with the international education standards but are also making significant contribution towards making India a truly global educational hub. The performance of the brands was analyzed by Economics Times based on market capitalization, diversity of offerings and Brand Recall. The winners were chosen after going through a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative analysis of the overall performance of the universities, before making it to the final list.About Apex Professional UniversityApex Professional University (APU) is a non-profit university established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Apex Foundation, Bangalore under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Scheme. Government of Arunachal Pradesh has legislated Apex Professional University Act, 2012 (No. 7 of 2013) as a Statutory University vide notification No. LAW/LEGN-17/2012 dated 10th May, 2013.APU started functioning in July 2013 under the sponsorship of Apex Foundation, Bangalore, one of the top charitable organizations in the field of education.The University Grants Commission (UGC) has accorded its recognition to Apex Professional University as a state private university vide its letter F.NO8-13/2013(CPP-I/PU) dated 28th June, 2013 in accordance with section 2(f) of UGC Act, 1956. As per Ministry of HRD, Government of India, Apex Professional University is empowered to award Degrees as specified in section 22 of UGC Act, 1956.Apex Professional University, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh is approved by Bar Council of India, New Delhi, Council of Architecture (CoA), New Delhi and is a member of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi. The APU has also obtained no objection letter from the AICTE, New Delhi for conducting technical and management programme.Apex Professional University, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh is empowered to register external (private) students in accordance with Apex Professional University Act (No. 7 of 2013) and the consent of the Distance Education Bureau (DEB), University Grant Commission, New Delhi.For more details about APU, visit: http://www.apexuniversity.ac.inhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8DEslSNZ4AawA9JgLNTeRwhttps://www.facebook.com/apexuniversity/ Source: Apex Professional University