APM Terminals Mumbai handles record 2.3 mn TEUs in 2017-18

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) APM Terminals Mumbai, which is also known as Gateway Terminals India (GTI), handled a record 2.3 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) during 2017- 18, a company statement said.

This is the terminals highest volume performance since it was built in 2006, APM Terminals Mumbai said in the statement.

"APM Terminals Mumbai handled a record 2.3 million TEUs during 2017-18. The terminal handled over 633 vessels over the course of the year," the company said.

Commenting on the achievement, Ravi Gaitonde, Managing Director of APM Terminals Mumbai, said, "This success is a result of the cooperation extended by the entire trade community including the cargo owners, container freight station operators, transporters, rail operators and the port and customs authorities."

APM Terminals Mumbai is part of the APM Terminals Global Terminal Network and is a joint venture between APM Terminals and the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR- a government of India undertaking).

Operating from Nhava Shevas Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), APM Terminals Mumbai is Indias largest container terminal handling facility in container throughput (TEUs), representing 18 per cent of Indias containerized cargo. PTI ABI MKJ