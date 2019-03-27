APMCC demands reservation of 3 assembly seats for Kashmiri pandits in J-K

Jammu, Mar 27 (PTI) The All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC), an organisation of Kashmiri migrant pandits, Wednesday demanded reservation of three assembly seats for the community in Jammu and Kashmir. The pandits are living in exile for the last three decades and reservation of three seats would be an appropriate move to allow the community to rake up their issues at the appropriate forum, APMCC chairman Vinod Pandit said in a statement here. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India to consider the demand of the community living in Jammu and other parts of the country. "The community has suffered a lot in the exile and their essence is in danger, and for their upliftment and uniformity as per the Constitution, Kashmiri pandits should be involved in assembly of Jammu and Kashmir and a provision of three seats be announced," he said. PTI TAS AB AQS