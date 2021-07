Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Apna Dal (Sonelal) candidate Rajkumar Pal won the Pratapgarh assembly seat by defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Brijesh Verma by 29,714 votes. Apna Dal (S), an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has retained the seat. PTI CORR SAB HMB