ApnaComplex Enables a Cost-Effective Way for Apartment Residents to Insure Their Home Contents While Travelling

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ApnaComplex users can now insure the contents of their home at the Cost of a Pizza Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaApnaComplex, India's largest and fastest growing Apartment Management and Security Solution, has made it convenient and cost-effective for its users to secure their home contents while travelling. ApnaComplex users can now cover all their belongings, from furniture or electronic items to jewellery, right from their ApnaComplex App in just 3 clicks. Speaking about the product, Amit Tyagi, Chief Business Officer, ApnaComplex said, This is part of our goal to make the living experience of residents in an apartment society more convenient, pleasant and risk-free. A typical house has more than ? 5 Lakh worth of appliances, gadgets & jewellery. With approaching summer holidays, many families will go on vacation, leaving their home locked with valuable assets. With this cover, they can ensure peace of mind at a very low premium. The insurance plan, powered by GoDigit General Insurance, has several advantages like covering jewellery as well along furniture and electronics. The policy can be bought only for the exact days when the user is travelling (for even one day), that too starting at ?199 for a 2-lakh cover. In addition, GoDigit offers digital claim settlement process which makes the whole process hassle-free. Apartment residents live in a very safe environment, well-guarded by security and this should be factored in while calculating their risk profile, says Raja Sekhar Kommu, CEO, ApnaComplex. We believe that once this is factored in to calculate the real risk profile, the premium for apartment residents will come down significantly. About ApnaComplex ApnaComplex is India's largest and fastest growing Apartment Management & Security Solution. They have offices in 6 cities in India and Apartment Societies in over 80 cities use their solution to effortlessly manage all aspects of their society. Their mission is to use technology to make living in an apartment complex a pleasant and convenient experience for all stakeholders - the residents, the managing committee members, the security staff and all other service providers. About GoDigit General Insurance Digit is a new-age General Insurance company started by Kamesh Goyal, and backed by Fairfax Group, one of the largest financial services groups in the world. With a mission to Make Insurance, Simple, Digit is reimagining products and redesigning processes to provide simple and transparent insurance solutions that matter to consumers. Digit Insurance has been ranked #5 as the most attractive startups to work for in India by LinkedIn in 2018 and featured in CB Insights top 250 fastest growing fintech companies globally 2018.