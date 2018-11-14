Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 net profit up 11% to Rs 78.98 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Wednesday reported a 11.39 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 78.98 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, mainly on account of rise in revenue from operations. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 70.90 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a filing to BSE. Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,090.12 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,813.12 crore for the same period a year ago. The company's board Wednesday approved a scheme of arrangement between Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Apollo Pharmacies Ltd (APL) and their respective shareholders for the transfer of the front-end retail pharmacy business carried out in the standalone pharmacy segment to APL by way of slump sale, the filing said. Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise closed at Rs 1,166.15 per scrip on BSE, up 1.82 per cent, from its previous close. PTI AKT ANS