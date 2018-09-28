Apollo Hospitals gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 500 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Friday said it has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.The company was seeking approval from the shareholders to "offer or invite subscriptions for secured / unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series / tranches, aggregating up to Rs 5,000 million on a private placement basis," Apollo Hospitals said in a BSE filing.A total of 99.94 per cent of the votes polled were in the favour of the resolution, it added.Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise today closed at Rs 1,050 per scrip on BSE, down 1.93 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT AKT BALBAL