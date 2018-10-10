Apollo Hospitals Launches Apollo Clinical Knowledge Network (ACKN) on the Medvarsity Assimilate Platform and Introduces Virtual Grand Rounds-the Largest Virtual Live Lecture Hosted in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, October 10, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Apollo Hospitals launched the Apollo Clinical Knowledge Network (ACKN) on Medvarsity's Assimilate platform. Under its aegis, the 'Grand Rounds' was introduced, the largest virtual live lecture hosted in India and it brought together 44 hospitals and close to 3,800 clinicians from across the country. The occasion marked the formal launch of very first ACKN case presentation series and soon, it will be scaled up to include the entire Apollo Hospitals network in the region. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766799/Dr_Prathap_C_Reddy.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766801/Apollo_Medvarsity_Case_Presentation.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766800/Apollo_Medvarsity_ACKN_Launch.jpg )The Virtual Grand Round had participation of hospitals from across India and overseas and it facilitated diverse perspectives, vital for the ongoing Diplomate of National Board programme for multiple specialties. In addition, numerous healthcare consultants, clinicians, medical students and medical practitioners participated in the discussion from their respective cities.Speaking at the launch of the ACKN, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "Since our inception in 1983, over 150 million people came to us from over 140 countries and honoured us with their trust. This we believe is our greatest strength and in this journey of healing, it is our doctors who have been the protagonists and their commitment to keep raising the bar in clinical excellence inspires us every day. Now, as we move ahead, the Apollo Clinical Knowledge Network powered by the Medvarsity Assimilate Platform will further stretch the boundaries of clinical acumen and leverage the power of knowledge sharing for superlative patient care."The Apollo Clinical Knowledge Network was initiated to build a robust clinical community and to impact the quality of healthcare through education. Now ACKN will be a robust platform for the DNB teams across hospitals and will assist them to collaborate for clinical case studies and share knowledge.Medvarsity brought together the hospitals and participating members on its single online platform by streaming the session live for all the participants and made it possible for them to be an active part in the discussion. Medvarsity's Assimilate platform is the leading platform of choice for healthcare professionals to attend live medical lectures, surgical demos and grand rounds.Commenting on this, Mr. Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity said, "We are privileged to be partnering with Apollo Hospitals on this prestigious initiative and do thank them for giving us this opportunity. Bringing the best faculty live to a large clinical audience is a critical aspect of medical education. " Medvarsity enabled the Grand Round via live streaming which allowed the clinicians to discuss critical cases. After the case presentation, 15 minutes of Q&A session via chat box, along with special AV access to the remote participants ensured their part in the discussion.Medvarsity is committed to accelerate innovative change in medical education and medical training by harnessing contemporary technologies. Medvarsity currently offers wide-ranging online courses in healthcare related subjects that have been designed for healthcare professionals looking to enhance their knowledge and expertise in a chosen field.About Medvarsity Online Ltd. Medvarsity is India's first & largest e-learning and training platform for healthcare professionals, that was established in 2000. It has over 35,000+ certified graduates. It offers a wide range of clinical and non-clinical courses that are responsible for upgrading clinical, management & leadership skills of doctors and nurses. The courses are exclusively designed by doctors and industry experts in association with leading universities. Our courses consist of 20,000 hours of content with over 8,000 active learners and course accreditation by global partners like University of New South Wales, Royal Liverpool Academy, ATI (USA) and Amity University, etc. We have over 40 clinical training partners across the country with top hospitals like Apollo, Columbia Asia, MaxCure, MyCure Hospitals. Medvarsity is working at impacting the healthcare ecosystem in a substantial way by providing cutting-edge knowledge gamut for about 20 countries across the world through its disruptive online education technology platform.About Apollo HospitalsIt was in 1983, that Dr. Prathap Reddy made a pioneering endeavour by launching India's first corporate hospital - Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Over the years Apollo Hospitals has established itself as home to the largest cardiac practice in India with over 1,60,000 cardiac surgeries. Apollo Hospitals is also the world's largest private cancer care provider and runs the world's leading solid organ transplant program.As Asia's largest and most trusted healthcare group, its presence includes over 10,000 beds across 71 Hospitals, 3,000 Pharmacies, over 90 Primary Care and Diagnostic Clinics, 110 plus Telemedicine Centres and 80 plus Apollo Munich Insurance branches spanning the length and breadth of the country.As an integrated healthcare service provider with Health Insurance services, Global Projects Consultancy capability, over 15 medical education centres and a Research Foundation with a focus on global Clinical Trials, epidemiological studies, stem cell & genetic research, Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront of new medical breakthroughs with the most recent investment being that of commissioning the first Proton Therapy Center across Asia, Africa and Australia in Chennai, India. Every four days, the Apollo Hospitals Group touches a million lives, in its mission to bring healthcare of International standards within the reach of every individual.In a rare honour, the Government of India issued a commemorative stamp in recognition of Apollo's contribution, the first for a healthcare organization. Apollo Hospitals Chairman, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2010. For more than 30 years, the Apollo Hospitals Group has continuously excelled and maintained leadership in medical innovation, world-class clinical services and cutting-edge technology. Our hospitals are consistently ranked amongst the best hospitals globally for advanced medical services and research.For further details, log onto: http://www.apollohospitals.comFollow us on Twitter: @HospitalsApollo PWRPWR