Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai Launches "Apollo Life Saver", a Public Awareness Initiative to Create Awareness About Medical Emergency Services

Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai today announced the launch of a yearlong public awareness programme called Apollo Life Saver. Apollo Life Saver will educate the public and create awareness about medical emergency services and offer basic life support training and first aid management in medical emergencies. Training will be provided to individuals especially in institutions such as housing societies, schools, colleges and corporate houses. Patients often experience warning signs before an impending medical emergency and tend to either ignore it or put off medical intervention. However, if the condition worsens some can be left with a critical or life threatening condition. For early diagnosis & screening people can walk into the Apollo Emergency Department wherein the patient will be examined and assessed by the emergency physician and thereafter will be counselled/ advised regarding future course of treatment and action. The patient will not be levied any fee for the consultation by emergency physician. The initiative will focus on driving an understanding of the importance of early diagnosis of an ailment that may worsen if not tackled at the earliest. Shri Sunil Lokhande, DCP Traffic, Navi Mumbai, said, We are glad that the people of Navi Mumbai will be able to access timely emergency care if they meet with a medical emergency. An efficient emergency medical services team would save a lot of lives if the patients are diagnosed and treated immediately. Mr Santosh Marathe, COO & Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals said Apollo Hospitals has been a pioneer in emergency medicine and we are proud to initiate the Apollo Life Saver programme. In last 3 years, we have had more treated over 40,000 patients in the ER department with excellent clinical outcomes. State-of-the-art infrastructure, latest emergency protocols & 24/7 accessibility to senior cardiologists, neurologists, surgeons and trauma specialists has been the key in providing optimal care for the patients. To encourage early diagnosis and screening, patients can get themselves assessed by the Emergency physician at ER department and they will not be levied any fee for the emergency consultation. Dr. Nitin Jagasia, Head, Emergency Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, said, Golden hour management - correct assessment of the patient as well as the immediate treatment - is the key when it comes to life threatening emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, road traffic accidents etc. Along with this, recognizing the emergency as well delivering first aid & basic life support would complete the chain of survival to give our friends & family the best chance to beat a medical emergency. With the Apollo Lifesaver programme we aim to support this objective with no assessment charges for the Emergency Physician assessment and deliver training across the community in First Aid & Basic Life support. Young individuals often ignore warning signs before any forthcoming medical emergency and do not seek medical attention. They are susceptible to heart ailments with the rising number of cardiovascular cases. Early detection in medical emergency cases can help save lives, provide superior clinical outcomes and improve the quality of life of the patients, Dr. Rahul Gupta, Consultant, Cardiology added. Dr. Sunil Kutty, Consultant, Neurosurgery, Apollo Hospitals said, The programme is also intended for patients who have gone through severe trauma. Sometimes these conditions can get worse and leave them in critical condition, which cannot be fixed at a later stage. With the state-of-the-art infrastructure, every aspect of emergency services can be addressed. A case in point is the critical case of police sub-inspector Prashanth Desai earlier this year. He had met with an accident that caused brain tissue to jut out of his nose. Our team of doctors implanted a 3D printed skull with a titanium mesh. Mr Desai recovered successfully, but it wouldnt have been possible if the advanced emergency systems & protocols were not in place. Addressing a real life case study, Quick Response Team (QRT) commando Swapnil Mandlik said, Some patients are unable to reach a hospital on time. I am living example of emergency medical care provided by Apollo Hospitals when I had a serious spinal injury while saving a man attempting suicide this year in June. It is in addressing situations such as these that emergency systems and accessibility to specialists helps in saving lives. Im thankful to the Doctors who for giving me a new lease of life.Apollo Emergency Care 2.0 Apollo Hospitals ER 2.0 has made transformative changes that will further improve the outcome of the clinically ill and injured patients. These include indenting of medications and ensuring that the caretaker is always by the patients bedside. This is achieved by placing all the required drugs and consumables by the patients bed, including a handwash area to reduce hospital acquired infections.In addition to these measures, a surgical light is provided over every bed so that emergency procedures can be performed on the patient with no delay. With these developments and thorough technical and soft skill training for the staff, we aim to successfully provide world-class emergency care to all patients at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai. About Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai Apollo Hospitals - Navi Mumbai, is one of the most advanced multi-speciality tertiary care hospital in the region of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The hospital offers comprehensive and integrated super-speciality services under one roof with highly experienced doctors of national and international repute supported by well-trained team of nurses, technicians and other support staff. The Hospital is accredited by JCI. In a rare honour, the Government of India had issued a commemorative stamp in recognition of Apollo's contribution, the first for a healthcare organization. Apollo Hospitals Chairman, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2010.For 35 years, the Apollo Hospitals Group has continuously excelled and maintained leadership in medical innovation, world-class clinical services and cutting-edge technology. Its hospitals are consistently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the country for advanced medical services.