Apollo Hospitals partners with RCR to address shortage of radiologists in India, UK

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Group today said it has partnered with the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR), UK, to help address the shortage of skilled radiologists in India and UK.

Through the partnership, Apollo Radiology International (ARI), a speciality division of the group, will provide opportunities to Indian radiologists to work for fixed terms in the UK, Apollo Hospitals Group said in a statement.

As part of the collaboration, eligible Indian radiologists will work and train in the NHS partner hospitals for a three-year period, it added.

Apollo Hospitals Group Joint MD Sangita Reddy said, "We are delighted to have partnered with the Royal College of Radiologists and Health Education England to enhance multi-fold the availability of trained radiologists in the NHS and Indian health system."

The need to rapidly upskill and train radiologists is of immense importance, given the requirement for the speciality in prevention and management of diseases, quaternary care and surgical interventions, she added.

"This partnership will ensure that Indian radiologists get an opportunity to enhance their skills through exposure to the NHS system," President of Royal College of Radiologists, Nicola Strickland, said.

Not only will this be beneficial to address shortages in the NHS, it will also strengthen the Indian health delivery system, when these trained radiologists return to work in India after their three-year engagement, she added.