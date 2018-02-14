Apollo Hospitals Q3 net down 7.4 % to Rs 67 cr

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals Enterprise today reported a 7.4 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 67.44 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 on account of higher expenses.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 72.83 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,896.14 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,680.61 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

The company said its total expenses in the third quarter was higher at Rs 1,806.16 crore as compared to Rs 1,599.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from healthcare services was at Rs 1,008.21 crore as compared to Rs 891.89 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Pharmacy business clocked revenue of Rs 888.09 crore as against Rs 788.84 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said. PTI RKL ABM