Apollo Hospitals Selects Medvarsity Online Ltd. for Simulation Training for Resident Doctors

HYDERABAD, India, October 26, 2018 - Medvarsity course to help in improving skills while reducing attrition - Medvarsity, a pioneer in online medical training has been chosen by Apollo Hospitals to support the online simulation training for resident doctors. The training aims to augment medical education for healthcare professionals through the utilization of state-of-art technology with the goal of improving overall clinical outcomes. This simulation environment would allow doctors to learn, practice and repeat procedures as often as necessary in order to correct mistakes, fine-tune their skills, and optimize clinical outcomes. "With passing time, we are observing critical challenges in healthcare, a dearth in skilled junior doctors and lack of access to simulation tools for training. With Medvarsity's simulation training program for resident doctors, we are looking at bridging the gap in skills and also use the training program as a capacity builder. This will be a great program for young doctors to acquire good clinical skills that will help them in managing their patients better," said Dr. K Hari Prasad, President Apollo Hospitals Division. India, along with the rest of the world, is seeing a scarcity of skilled doctors; according to a study by PwC, there are 1.7 doctors to 1,000 population. The state of Indian healthcare is worrisome on the whole and more so because of number of less skilled professionals. Owing to the situation, there is a great demand for upskilled healthcare practitioners who can understand the dynamics of growing challenges that the industry is facing, on the whole. With the outlook to provide better patient care and career opportunities for the doctors, a strategic approach is necessary. Medvarsity, with its varied range of clinical and non-clinical courses, have been specially designed by doctors, for the doctors. "We are proud to support Apollo Hospitals in the key area of upskilling their residents on critical clinical skills. Apollo's need to have the best talent is critical to their success and our simulation training tools are best suited to bridge the skill gap," said Mr. Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity Online Ltd. Even with information overload of today's times, a busy doctor still struggles to be well-versed with the latest developments in the industry and that is where Medvarsity aims to bridge the gap. About Medvarsity Online Ltd. Medvarsity is India's first & largest e-learning and training platform for healthcare professionals that was established in 2000. It has over 35000+ certified graduates. It offers a wide range of clinical and non-clinical courses that are responsible for upgrading clinical, management & leadership skills of doctors and nurses. The courses are exclusively designed by doctors and industry experts in association with leading universities. Our courses consist of 20,000 hours of content with over 8,000 active learners and course accreditation by global partners like University of New South Wales, Royal Liverpool Academy, ATI(USA), Amity University etc. We have over 40 clinical training partners across the country with top hospitals like Apollo, Columbia Asia, MaxCure, MyCure Hospitals. Medvarsity is working at impacting the healthcare ecosystem in a substantial way by providing cutting-edge knowledge gamut for about 20 counties across the world through its disruptive online education technology platform. About Apollo Hospitals It was in 1983, that Dr. Prathap Reddy made a pioneering endeavour by launching India's first corporate hospital - Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Over the years Apollo Hospitals has established itself as home to the largest cardiac practice in India with over 160,000 cardiac surgeries. Apollo Hospitals is also the world's largest private cancer care provider and runs the world's leading solid organ transplant program. As Asia's largest and most trusted healthcare group, its presence includes over 10,000 beds across 71 Hospitals, 3,000 Pharmacies, over 90 Primary Care and Diagnostic Clinics, 110 plus Telemedicine Centres and 80 plus Apollo Munich Insurance branches spanning the length and breadth of the Country. As an integrated healthcare service provider with Health Insurance services, Global Projects Consultancy capability, over 15 medical education centres and a Research Foundation with a focus on global Clinical Trials, epidemiological studies, stem cell & genetic research Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront of new medical breakthroughs with the most recent investment being that of commissioning the first Proton Therapy Center across Asia, Africa and Australia in Chennai, India. Every four days, the Apollo Hospitals Group touches a million lives, in its mission to bring healthcare of International standards within the reach of every individual. In a rare honour, the Government of India issued a commemorative stamp in recognition of Apollo's contribution, the first for a healthcare organization. Apollo Hospitals Chairman, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2010. For more than 30 years, the Apollo Hospitals Group has continuously excelled and maintained leadership in medical innovation, world-class clinical services and cutting-edge technology. Our hospitals are consistently ranked amongst the best hospitals globally for advanced medical services and research.