Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Chennai performs India's First Total Marrow Irradiation Procedure

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, India, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-ever milestone in cancer treatment in India, the Apollo Proton Cancer Center (APCC) in Chennai has successfully performed Total Marrow Irradiation (TMI) as a conditioning protocol prior to Bone Marrow Transplant. Dr. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre has opened new frontiers in cancer care and it is a proud moment today, just a few months after the launch, to see the APCC achieve this significant landmark for the first time in the country. This achievement validates our investment in the APCC in bringing this best and latest medical technology to India. We are sure that the future will see the APCC achieve many more milestones and take the battle against cancer forward not just for patients in India but also from South East Asia." A 35-year-old nurse from Oman underwent the procedure at South East Asia's first Proton Therapy Center. She was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) with mixed phenotypic acute leukemia. After the diagnosis, she was referred to Apollo Hospitals for Bone Marrow Transplant. The doctors at Apollo decided to proceed with Total Marrow Irradiation based conditioning for the transplant. "The patient was admitted last month and after detailed diagnosis, we decided to proceed with Total Marrow Irradiation followed by chemo and peripheral blood stem cell transplantation. The patient's brother turned out to be a full-matched donor. The patient has responded very well to the treatment and is getting ready for discharge," said Dr. Jose M Easow. The patient, Ms. Fatima, said, "I am grateful to the Oman Government, Oman for selecting and sending me to Apollo Hospitals, Chennai which is the best hospital to treat cancer in India. I was advised BMT, and my brother was selected as a donor. I was admitted on April 5th and felt at home from Day One. As a nurse, I know how radiation therapy can affect a patient's normal life due to side effects. The Total Marrow Irradiation procedure done for me was different and it has saved my life with much less side-effects. The procedure made me more confident and positive." "With modern radiation technology, it is now possible to deliver Total Marrow Irradiation (TMI) which spares the normal organs from radiation induced damage," said Dr. Srinivas Chilukuri, Senior Consultant Radiation Oncology. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/887694/Apollo_Proton_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/887695/APCC_TMI.jpg