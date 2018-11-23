Apologise for comments on PM's mother, Guj CM to Raj Babbar

Ahmedabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Friday sought an apology from Congress leader Raj Babbar for his alleged remarks comparing the falling value of the rupee against the US dollar to the age of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.Rupani called Babbar's comments "repulsive" and said they were a result of the opposition party's frustration as it was losing public support and polls.Babbar, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief, had made the remarks while addressing a rally Thursday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh which is scheduled to go to polls on November 28."Earlier, he (Modi) used to say that the rupee has fallen so much that it was nearing the age of the then prime minister (Manmohan Singh)...but now, we want to say that the rupee has dropped so low that it is getting closer to your respected mother's (Hiraba) age," Babbar had said at the Indore rally.The PM's mother Hiraba is a nonagenarian.The rupee has seen a continued fall against the USD all through the year, hovering a little over the 70-mark against the dollar Friday.Speaking to reporters Friday, Rupani said, "Congress leaders are stooping very low and making such repulsive comments. In politics, people need to behave responsibly. I condemn Raj Babbar's remark.""Comparing the value of the rupee against the (US) dollar with Modiji's mother (age) shows his (Babbar) cheap mentality. Since the Congress is losing people's support and losing elections, their leaders are making such comments out of frustration," said Rupani."He (Babbar) must apologise to the Prime Minister," the Gujarat chief minister said. PTI PJT PD BNM DVDV