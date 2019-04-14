Apologise for derogatory comment against Rahul Gandhi: Cong to HP BJP chief

Shimla, Apr 14 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress Sunday sought an apology from the BJP's state unit chief accusing him of using derogatory remark against Rahul Gandhi.Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti had used derogatory comment against Gandhi in a public meeting in Solan district under Shimla parliamentary constituency, state Congress' chief spokesperson Naresh Chauhan alleged.He said Satti should tender an apology, otherwise the Congress might file a complaint with the Election Commission against him."We are taking the opinion of our legal cell. Subsequently, we may file a formal complaint against him with the EC," Chauhan said. PTI DJI NSDNSD