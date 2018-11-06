AppDynamics Founder Jyoti Bansal's New Company Harness Expands R&D Center in Bangalore, Actively Recruits Engineers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Former Rivigo CTO Hemant Khandelwal Tapped to be Head of R&D Center BANGALORE, India, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service platform leveraging artificial intelligence, today announced plans to accelerate hiring at its recently opened R&D center in Bangalore, India. The company plans to hire over 100 engineers over the next few years. Interested applicants can apply here. The aggressive plans for the Bangalore facility mirror Harness' growth trajectory since it came out of stealth in late 2017. The company was co-founded by Jyoti Bansal after the sale of AppDynamics to Cisco for $3.7 billion, and was the first company to be spun out of Bansal's new startup studio BIG Labs. The company quickly achieved traction among both enterprise and medium-sized organizations; early customers include McAfee, NCR, New York Life, Build.com. Soulcycle, and Jobvite. The company was named a Gartner "Cool Vendor in DevOps" for 2018 and also won the Barclay "Technology Open Challenge Award" in 2018. Hemant Khandelwal has been appointed head of the facility, bringing years of experience creating and inspiring industry-acclaimed teams. Khandewal most recently served as CTO of Rivigo, where he helped the company become a unicorn in three years building its technology platform and putting together a high performing, 100+ team from scratch. Khandelwal also had successful runs at Adobe Systems, Pramati, and Infosys. "I couldn't be more enthusiastic about taking the reins of the new Harness R&D facility in Bangalore, and I urge talented engineers to reach out to me," said Hemant Khandelwal. "Harness is on fire from both a customer acquisition and brand awareness standpoint. We all know the kinds of products that Jyoti Bansal brings to market, and Harness has already proven to have his magic touch. This is truly 'the place to be,' and I hope to bring aboard the next members of this fast-growing team very soon." "The Harness mission is to simplify the Continuous Delivery process for every engineering team on the planet, using Machine Learning to ensure that code is delivered into production safely, securely, and repeatably," said Jyoti Bansal, Harness co-founder & CEO. "Our Bangalore R&D facility is a critical component of our overall strategy, and I'm excited that an executive of Hemant's caliber will be doing for us what he has done many times in his careerbuilding legendary teams that make an immediate and lasting impact. I look forward to seeing his team grow." Harness brings the power of enterprise Continuous Delivery to every business, empowering engineering teams to move fast and ship code without the fear of failed deployments. With its Smart Automation technology, Harness provides the first ever solution to automate the entire continuous delivery process. By applying unsupervised machine learning to the process a new technology called Continuous Verification the platform understands an application's baseline environment and can initiate automatic rollbacks when irregular activity is detected, avoiding application downtime or widespread failures. To date, Harness has reduced deployment time from many weeks to a few hours, and has reduced errors by nearly 99 percent. About Harness Based in San Francisco, Harness is the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service platform designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness was started and launched by Jyoti Bansal's BIG Labs, and is backed by top-tier venture capital firm Menlo Ventures; customers include NCR, Soulcycle, Jobvite, Build.com, McAfee, and New York Life. Follow us on Twitter and try for free at harness.io. PWRPWR